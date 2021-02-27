Left Menu

Goa Assembly schedule exposes Sawant govt's motive to avoid questions on important issues: Digambar Kamat

Leader of Opposition of Goa Legislative Assembly Digambar Kamat on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government alleging that the schedule of the state Assembly session is fixed with the ulterior motive to avoid questions on several important issues.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:05 IST
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition of Goa Legislative Assembly Digambar Kamat on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government alleging that the schedule of the state Assembly session is fixed with the ulterior motive to avoid questions on several important issues. "The Schedule of the thirteen days Goa Legislative Assembly Session commencing on March 24 is fixed with the ulterior motive to avoid questions on the core issues like Mhadei, Coal Transportation, Railway Double Tracking, Three Linear Projects and Coastal Zone Management Plan," said Kamat.

As per the revised schedule declared by the Legislature Secretariat on Friday, only two days are allotted for Question Hour of the key departments like Environment and Climate Change, Ports, Water Resource, Power, Public Health, River Navigation, Tourism, Waste Management, Industries, Social Welfare and others. Kamat claimed that the government is afraid to face questions from the Opposition on contentious issues like Mhadei, Railway double tracking, Coastal Zone Management Plan, effect of major ports bill passed by the BJP government at the Centre, marina project at Nauxi, failure of the government on garbage management.

"The tabling of the Legislative Assembly Questions (LAQ'S) is fixed between March 1 to March 17. This is the time when the MLA'S will remain busy with the canvassing of Municipal Elections and Zilla Panchayat by-polls which are scheduled on March 20. This is an attempt by the BJP Government to keep the Opposition MLA'S engaged in election campaigning and divert their attention from tabling questions which will ultimately cause embarrassment to the government and expose their failures and lies," he said. (ANI)

