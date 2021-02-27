EC keeps in 'abeyance' transfer orders of 12 IPS, 6 APS officers in Assam

The Election Commission of India on Saturday kept the transfer orders of 12 IPS and six Assam Police Service (APS) officers in ''abeyance'' till further notice.

The commission has announced the schedule of elections in five states, including Assam, and accordingly, the model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said.

The model code of conduct includes total ban on transfer and postings of all officers connected with the conduct of elections.

The 12 IPS and six APS officers were transferred on February 26, the day the election dates were announced.

Elections in the northeastern state will be conducted on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

