UP: Three robbers held, jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh seized

UP: Three robbers held, jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh seizedPTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:59 IST
Police here arrested three people and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh, which they had allegedly robbed from goldsmiths, an official said on Saturday.
SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said police had received a tip-off that two of the arrested people, identified as Shakib and Rashid, were at their homes in Ginora village, after which a trap was laid and both were held around 2.30 am on Friday night.
The third accused, identified as Aas Mohammad, was also nabbed from his home in the Dadri area.
About 450 grams of gold and seven kg of silver jewellery was recovered from them, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
