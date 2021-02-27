Left Menu

Activist Nodeep Kaur urges people to raise voice for Shiv Kumar's release from jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 21:26 IST
Kumar, president of Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was held a few days after the arrest of labour rights activist Kaur. Image Credit: ANI

A day after she was granted bail, labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur on Saturday urged people to raise voice for the release of Shiv Kumar, who is co-accused in criminal cases registered against Kaur.

Kumar, president of Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was held a few days after the arrest of labour rights activist Kaur.

She was arrested on January 12 in connection with a case filed under the attempt to murder and some other charges, including allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company.

''Shiv Kumar is in jail even today. No one is talking about him. He is innocent. He was severely beaten up by the police, his bones are broken. I request people to raise voice for his bail as well,'' said Kaur during a press conference at Singhu border.

A medical examination of Kumar conducted by a Chandigarh-based hospital has found two fractures on his hand and foot along with some broken nail beds on his toe.

Kaur's arrest received global attention after Meena Harris, niece of American Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted saying the activist was ''arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody''.

Kaur, who rejoined the farmer's protest at the Singhu border on Saturday, said the ongoing movement has space for everyone to contribute, whether it is farmers or workers.

Talking about her case, Kaur claimed she has done nothing wrong and that police have no evidence against her. She also accused the police of beating her up in the custody.

''They abused me, pulled my hair, slapped me and made me sign papers forcefully. I couldn't even walk,'' she alleged.

In her bail plea also, the 23-year-old activist had claimed to have been severely beaten up at a police station after she was arrested by the Sonipat Police on January 12.

However, police have denied the charge as ''baseless''.

