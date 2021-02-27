Boy stabbed for confronting his sister's stalkers; 3 held, 2 juveniles apprehended

A teenager was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing a group of men who were stalking his sister and passing ''indecent remarks'' on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday.

Police said they have arrested three accused -- Kishan (20), Jishan (18) and Ritik (18) -- all residents of Govindpuri area, and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident.

The incident took place near the girl's school on Friday, when she was returning home along with her 17-year-old brother after attending classes, they said.

The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

In her statement, the victim's sister said while she was with her brother on Friday, the accused followed her and passed indecent remarks on her, police said. When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

The victim is still unfit to record his statement, he said.

The victim's sister, who is in class 12, told reporters that she was returning home from school around 1 pm when the incident took place. ''My house is near..walking distance of 10-15 min from the school. The boys were following me. They have been stalking me for the past two- three days. Police took me to the station and I filed the complaint,'' she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, ''We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). ''Three accused have been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case.'' Police said the victim's parents run an ice-cream stall. One of the apprehended juvenile and the victim studied in the same school, they said.

Delhi Commission for Women said it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident and has sought a detailed report on the action taken by the force by March 3.

Taking to Twitter, Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights said he met the victim's family at AIIMS and expressed concern about the deteriorating law and order situation in the city, particularly for children.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the case, the commission has directed the police to expedite inquiry as well as conduct regular patrolling in and around the concerned school at the time when it gets over, the child rights body said in a statement. They (police) have been asked to submit a status report in the matter on or before March 10, it said.

It further asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to depute at least two civil defense volunteers around the concerned school at the time when it gets over, it said.

The District Child Protection Officer have been directed to depute a counsellor both for the girl and the boy to ensure their emotional and psychological well-being, the statement added.

