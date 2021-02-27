Mexico says U.S. needs at least 600,000 more migrant workers, seeks deal

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that he would press for a deal to get legal guarantees for workers from Mexico and Central America when he speaks with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday.

He estimated that the United States needs another 600,000 to 800,000 workers per year. "It's better to manage the migration flow, legalizing it to provide guarantees to workers, so they don't risk their lives, so their human rights are protected," Lopez Obrador said at a public event.

Advertisement

Lopez Obrador and Biden are expected to discuss migration and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual meeting. "It's better that we come to a good agreement," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)