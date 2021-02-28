Left Menu

Crime Branch files charge sheet in land fraud case in Jammu

The case was registered against the accused after a preliminary probe into womens allegations.From the evidence collected during the investigation and statements of witnesses, the offence under relevant laws has been fully established against the accused for having allured the complainant and succeeded in obtaining Rs 4.20 lakh from her with an inducement of selling her land, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:08 IST
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet in a four-year-old case of cheating a woman of over Rs 4.20 lakh on the pretext of selling her a plot of land here, an official said on Sunday. The charge sheet was filed in the court of Jammu’s sub-judge against the accused Ashok Kumar Sharma of Rehari Colony, a Crime Branch spokesperson said.

He said the case was lodged on a complaint by Aruna of the same colony in 2017.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Sharma had entered into an agreement to sell her half an acre of land at Salalpur and took Rs 3 lakh as advance with the balance of Rs 17 lakh to be paid after two months. When the woman approached the accused with the balance amount as per the agreement, he refused to execute the sale deed, the spokesperson said, adding he did not return the money either.

The women also alleged that after repeated requests, the accused allured her to enter into another agreement for the sale of another piece of land measuring 17 Marlas situated at Zaffre Chak, Marh, Jammu and took Rs 1.20 lakh additional amount but again did not execute the sale deed, the spokesperson said. The case was registered against the accused after a preliminary probe into women’s allegations.

