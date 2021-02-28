At least 18 dead in Myanmar crackdown - U.N. rights office says

At least 18 dead in Myanmar crackdown - U.N. rights office saysReuters | Singapore | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:00 IST
At least 18 people were killed in Myanmar on Sunday when the security forces confronted peaceful demonstrators protesting against a Feb. 1 military coup, the U.N. human rights office said.
"Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force that – according to credible information received by the U.N. Human Rights Office – has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded," the office said. (Created by Robert Birsel; Editing by David Clarke)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- U.N. Human Rights Office
- David Clarke
- Myanmar
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists, says Saudi U.N. representative
Houthi offensive on Yemen's Marib threatens mass displacement, U.N. warns
Houthi offensive on Yemen's Marib threatens mass displacement, U.N. warns
Iran's meddling must be tackled before Iraq elections, U.S. tells U.N.
Mexico to raise concerns at U.N. over unequal vaccine access