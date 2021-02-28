At least 18 dead in Myanmar crackdown - U.N. rights office says

At least 18 people were killed in Myanmar on Sunday when the security forces confronted peaceful demonstrators protesting against a Feb. 1 military coup, the U.N. human rights office said.

"Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force that – according to credible information received by the U.N. Human Rights Office – has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded," the office said. (Created by Robert Birsel; Editing by David Clarke)

