2 crushed to death after bus overturns in Jammu

An over-speeding bus turned turtle here on Sunday crushing to death two people who were on a two-wheeler, police said. The bus, coming from Narwal towards Sidhra, overturned at a curve and hit the two-wheeler, killing two of its riders, they said. One person travelling in the bus was also injured in the accident, while the driver escaped unhurt. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the officials said.

