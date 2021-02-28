Mumbai: NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 16 lakh, arrests three

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted searches at three places in south Mumbai and recovered drugs worth Rs 16 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

Three persons were arrested in this connection, he said.

Advertisement

''The searches were conducted in Colaba, Nagpada and Dongri during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The agency recovered around 162 grams of mephedrone (MD), a psychotropic substance, and small quantity of charas,'' the official said.

The arrested accused were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Supariwala alias Psycho, Amjad Aslam Shaikh and Rajan Subramaniyam, he added.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that further investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)