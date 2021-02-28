Left Menu

Thai marchers link their democracy cause to Myanmar protests

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 28-02-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:20 IST
Thai marchers link their democracy cause to Myanmar protests
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A new faction of Thailand's pro-democracy movement staged a protest march on Sunday, linking their cause with that of demonstrators in Myanmar battling that neighbouring country's coup-installed military government.

Marchers sought but failed to go to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's house, which is on an army base in Bangkok. Shipping containers were situated to block them, and police using water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas barred the way.

The demonstrators abandoned their plan several hours later after taking an online vote of their supporters.

Their action was linked to the informal Milk Tea Alliance of pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Myanmar, which called for efforts on Sunday online and in real life in support of the protests in Myanmar.

In Myanmar on Sunday, a crackdown on protesters by security forces left at least 18 people dead, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

Prayuth was targeted in part because he met Wednesday in Bangkok with the new foreign minister appointed by Myanmar's junta.

The protest in Bangkok was the first to be led by a new group calling itself REDEM, short for Renew Democracy, whose self-proclaimed goals are to build democratic socialism and minimize political and economic inequality.

REDEM was launched last week as an offshoot of Free Youth, one of the main groups that began rallying against the Thai government last year.

The protest movement campaigned for Prayuth and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy reformed to make it more accountable.

The demand about the monarchy is the most controversial because the institution has been widely considered an untouchable, bedrock element of Thai nationalism.

The protest movement lost steam when it took a break in December and January as Thailand was hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections. It is now trying to reinvigorate itself but has been hampered by the recent jailing of some of its leaders who are pending trial on several charges, including defaming the monarchy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...

Israel to provide COVID vaccines to Sinai peacekeepers, official says

Israel will provide the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in Egypts Sinai peninsula with COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel, an Israeli official said on Sunday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 2,400 dose...

Syrian army says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus

The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that Israel conducted a rocket attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus in an attack heard above the capital.A Syrian army statement said the attack came from the Golan Heights and that it downed ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 4 PM ET on Sunday - - - -BASEBALL MLBReport Royals signing 3B Hunter Dozier to 4-year extension The Kansas City Royals and third baseman Hunter Dozier are in agreement on a four-year, 25 million contract exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021