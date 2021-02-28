India emerging as COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hub, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said India is emerging as the 'COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hub of the world'. While addressing the Global Indian Physicians Congress, organized by the Global Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), through video conference today, Harsh Vardhan praised the contribution of medical professionals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the world faced the unprecedented crisis of COVID19, it has been our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who have cemented their position as the foremost champions of humanity, saving humankind as it was staring at an existential crisis. I salute their courage, valour and selflessness in serving society," he said. "No words are enough to express gratitude towards all the Corona Warriors, who risked their own lives to save the lives of others. It's unfortunate and a great personal loss for me that so many of them lost their lives during this time," he said.

In this context, Harsh Vardhan also noted GAPIO's efforts towards establishing the Global Indian Physician COVID-19 Collaborative to continuously share their knowledge and experiences to arrive at the best possible approach for management of COVID-19. The Health Minister also noted the contribution of scientists and said, "Our scientists have done remarkably well, working round the clock to provide us with two vaccines which are being indigenously manufactured and have been approved for emergency use in India. The world's largest vaccine drive is underway in the country and is moving forward at a rapid pace with more than 1 crore doses administered already."

"In what is a remarkable endorsement of our spectacular talent and capabilities, India which is often referred to as the pharmacy of the world is now also emerging as the COVID19 vaccine manufacturing hub of the world," he added. Harsh Vardhan took the occasion to highlight the government's efforts in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has been a result of our pre-emptive, proactive and graded approach that India has been able to perform well on various parameters related to COVID-19. We have continuously maintained one of the lowest fatality rates and highest recovery rates across the world," the Health Minister said. In this regard, he also noted, "Even with all the attention directed towards managing COVID-19, our government did not lose sight of ensuring continuity of other essential health services. Various policy interventions, as well as, use of technology like telemedicine services played a key role in this regard. Our eSanjeevani platform has recorded millions of doctor-patient consultations in a short span of time."

Detailing the ongoing work within the Ministry, he said, "We are now working towards further augmenting our healthcare systems through a paradigm shift of policies and overarching programs like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana." "A new thinking is taking shape with the establishment of the National Medical Commission, Nursing Commission Bill and National Commission for Allied Healthcare Professions Bills. Ambitious plans have been made for expanding medical colleges and revamping the healthcare infrastructure in India. We are constantly working to revolutionize the delivery mechanism of healthcare services in the country," he added.

The Union Minister concluded his speech by congratulating all the GAPIO award winners for their outstanding work and extending his best wishes for the success of the Global Indian Physicians Congress. (ANI)

