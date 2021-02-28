Left Menu

President witnesses' operational demonstration by Andaman & Nicobar Command

Fourteen ships of the Indian Navy, two Fast Attack Crafts of Coast Guard, aircraft of the Indian Air Force and over 300 troops of the Indian Army with six BMPs showcased integrated application of combat power of the only Tri-Service Command of the nation.

28-02-2021
President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Sunday witnessed a Joint Services Operational Demonstration at the Radhanagar beach, Swaraj Dweep on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The integral combat platforms and forces of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) demonstrated multi-dimensional operational capabilities of the Command, including an amphibious landing, the Navy said in a statement.

The president was also briefed by Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on the operational capabilities and state of readiness of the Command. Fourteen ships of the Indian Navy, two Fast Attack Crafts of Coast Guard, aircraft of the Indian Air Force and over 300 troops of the Indian Army with six BMPs showcased integrated application of combat power of the only Tri-Service Command of the nation. ''The demonstration highlighted the synergy, cooperation and interoperability between the services towards achieving desired outcomes,'' the statement added.

The operational demonstration showcased various facets of joint operations and included Combat Free Fall (CFF) and helocasting by the MARCOS, Special Heliborne Operations (SHBO) by Ghatak Platoon and amphibious assault by infantry troops, who landed on the beach with six BMPs and over 300 combatants.

Naval Gun Fire Support (NGFS), Counter Surface Force Operations (CSFO), Search and Rescue (SAR) operations and vertical replenishment at sea were also demonstrated. The amphibious landing of infantry troops on the beach was executed by Landing Ship Tank (Medium) and Landing Craft Utility. Operational demonstration culminated with the fly past of Dornier aircraft, MI-17 V5 and Chetak helicopters flying in close formation depicting the Tri-Service synergy and Combat potential of the Andaman & Nicobar Command, it added.

The president is on a visit to the archipelago from February 26 to March 1.

