Left Menu

Several candidates appearing for exam for various posts in Delhi district courts caught cheating

A team of judicial officers and administrative staff of High Court of Delhi and Delhi District Courts has caught several candidates, appearing for the examination for the post of peon, dak peon, chowkidar sweeper and others in Delhi District Courts, using unfair means such as Bluetooth device, informed the District Courts Recruitment Cell sources on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:45 IST
Several candidates appearing for exam for various posts in Delhi district courts caught cheating
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A team of judicial officers and administrative staff of High Court of Delhi and Delhi District Courts has caught several candidates, appearing for the examination for the post of peon, dak peon, chowkidar sweeper and others in Delhi District Courts, using unfair means such as Bluetooth device, informed the District Courts Recruitment Cell sources on Sunday. The examination was being conducted by an outsourced agency for the post of peon, orderly, dak peon, chowkidar, and sweeper in Delhi District Courts today in two shifts at 41 examination centers in Delhi.

District Courts Recruitment Cell sources said, "On account of active vigilant supervision by a team of judicial officers and administrative staff of High Court of Delhi and Delhi District Courts, several candidates using unfair means such as Bluetooth device, etc. were caught." "Complaints against such candidates have been lodged and they are handed over to the police for further legal action," the source said.

"The recruitment committee has directed the representatives of the outsourced agency to submit a detailed report in this regard," the source added. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...

Israel to provide COVID vaccines to Sinai peacekeepers, official says

Israel will provide the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in Egypts Sinai peninsula with COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel, an Israeli official said on Sunday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 2,400 dose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021