Several candidates appearing for exam for various posts in Delhi district courts caught cheating

A team of judicial officers and administrative staff of High Court of Delhi and Delhi District Courts has caught several candidates, appearing for the examination for the post of peon, dak peon, chowkidar sweeper and others in Delhi District Courts, using unfair means such as Bluetooth device, informed the District Courts Recruitment Cell sources on Sunday. The examination was being conducted by an outsourced agency for the post of peon, orderly, dak peon, chowkidar, and sweeper in Delhi District Courts today in two shifts at 41 examination centers in Delhi.

District Courts Recruitment Cell sources said, "On account of active vigilant supervision by a team of judicial officers and administrative staff of High Court of Delhi and Delhi District Courts, several candidates using unfair means such as Bluetooth device, etc. were caught." "Complaints against such candidates have been lodged and they are handed over to the police for further legal action," the source said.

"The recruitment committee has directed the representatives of the outsourced agency to submit a detailed report in this regard," the source added. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

