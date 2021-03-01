Left Menu

Iran dismisses idea of talks with EU and U.S. to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-03-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 00:13 IST
Iran on Sunday ruled out holding an informal meeting with the United States and European powers to discuss ways to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, insisting that Washington must lift all its unilateral sanctions.

"Considering the recent actions and statements by the United States and three European powers, Iran does not consider this the time to hold an informal meeting with these countries, which was proposed by the EU foreign policy chief," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to Iranian media.

