Syrian TV says air defences responding to Israeli attack near Damascus

Syrian TV says air defences responding to Israeli attack near DamascusReuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-03-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 02:14 IST
Syrian state television reported on Sunday evening that Syrian air defences had responded to an "Israeli aggression in the vicinity of Damascus" after an explosion was heard above the capital.
Asked about the report, an Israeli military spokesman declined comment.
In a briefing to supporters of his party on Friday, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was taking action "almost weekly" to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria.
