Left Menu

Syria reports Israeli missile attack near capital, Damascus

There was no word on casualties.State TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down before reaching their targets near Damascus.Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanons militant Hezbollah group.The attack comes after the United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 01-03-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 02:57 IST
Syria reports Israeli missile attack near capital, Damascus

Syrian air defenses were activated in the capital Damascus and its southern suburbs Sunday night to repel an Israeli missile attack, state media reported. There was no word on casualties.

State TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down before reaching their targets near Damascus.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

The attack comes after the United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-England condemn online abuse of players after Genge receives death threats

England Rugby condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he received death threats following Saturdays Six Nations defeat by Wales. Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of h...

Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000

Mexicos coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past five days for COVID-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.Hugo Lop...

TV legend Norman Lear honored at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of groundbreaking comedy shows such as All in the Family and One Day at a Time, accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.Lear, 98, was honored with the Carol Burne...

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa do Brasil first leg at Gremio

Palmeiras beat Gremio 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final in Porto Alegre on Sunday, even though playing the last half hour of the game with a man less after Luan was sent off. Palmeiras had won only three of their last 15 game...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021