Ukrainian parliament to vote on nationalising Motor Sich: Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukrainian parliament to vote on nationalising Motor Sich: Ukrayinska PravdaReuters | Kiev | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:01 IST
Ukraine's parliament will register a bill this week on nationalising the aerospace company Motor Sich, the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda cited David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling Servant of the People Party, as saying on Thursday.
The United States and China have tussled over the fate of Motor Sich, posing a dilemma for Ukraine, which relies on Washington as its biggest military aid donor but is seeking to forge deeper commercial ties with Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Ukraine
- The United States
- China
- Washington
- Motor Sich
