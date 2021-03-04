Left Menu

Ukrainian parliament to vote on nationalising Motor Sich: Ukrayinska Pravda

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:01 IST
Ukrainian parliament to vote on nationalising Motor Sich: Ukrayinska Pravda
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine's parliament will register a bill this week on nationalising the aerospace company Motor Sich, the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda cited David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling Servant of the People Party, as saying on Thursday.

The United States and China have tussled over the fate of Motor Sich, posing a dilemma for Ukraine, which relies on Washington as its biggest military aid donor but is seeking to forge deeper commercial ties with Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram had a good day in office as they advanced to the quarterfinals of singles competition at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.Indian mixed doubles pair...

FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia's major inward and outward investments

The release of a U.S. intelligence report implicating Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has highlighted the political risk for companies and investors of doing business with the king...

NGT directs SDMC commissioner to remove encroachments in R K Puram  '

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Commissioner of South Delhi Delhi Municipal Corporation and the police to remove encroachments due to construction of shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R K Puram here.A bench headed by NGT Ch...

India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of stable oil prices

With retail petrol and diesel prices going through the roof, India on Thursday again urged oil producers group OPEC to ease production curbs to fulfill their promise of stable oil prices.Though the average price of crude oil India imports w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021