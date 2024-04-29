Left Menu

Kerala Governor advocates integration of Vedic principles into modern life

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasizes the importance of Vedic education, stating that it's rooted in Indian traditions and ideals. He believes acceptance and respect are core ethical values, and that embracing our cultural heritage will dispel misconceptions and foster a renewed understanding of its depth.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday said imbibing vedic education in our conduct is the best way to propagate vedic education and added that the world would learn lessons from it.

Asserting ''all our constitutional ideals are rooted in our traditions'', Khan said, ''But we belief that these have come from the West as we know little about our culture and heritage.'' The governor said our ethos is not ''tolerance'' but acceptance and respect.

We will not try to change you but accept you as you are as we believe that there is ''Brahma'' in every creature, he said.

Khan, who was here to inaugurate a seminar on ''Vedic wisdom for cosmic harmony'' at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), said all the cultures pass through different phases, see ups and downs and slavery was also one such phase which made us ignorant about our culture.

He stressed that things are always not as we see and we have to see the reality with close eyes.

''Our culture is to move from small truth to bigger truth and chart a new path everyday and the day we fully understand our culture and heritage, all misgivings would evaporate,'' the governor said, adding our roots are very deep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

