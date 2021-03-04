Ukraine hopes to reach preliminary level deal with IMF on new loans by June: PM

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Thursday the government hopes to reach a "staff-level" preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund on new loans no later than June.

The government needs to fulfil IMF requirements including passing anti-corruption legislation to qualify for new loans, Shmygal said at a press conference. The government was confident on managing its debt until September, he added.

