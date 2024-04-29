Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf resigns

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf resigned as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Monday and said he had ordered a contest be held to select a replacement.

"I've concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm," Yousaf said at a press conference in Edinburgh. "I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible."

He said he would continue as first minister until a successor has been elected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)