Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf resigns
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf resigned as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Monday and said he had ordered a contest be held to select a replacement.
"I've concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm," Yousaf said at a press conference in Edinburgh. "I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible."
He said he would continue as first minister until a successor has been elected.
