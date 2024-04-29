Left Menu

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf resigns

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:46 IST
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf resigns

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf resigned as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Monday and said he had ordered a contest be held to select a replacement.

"I've concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm," Yousaf said at a press conference in Edinburgh. "I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible."

He said he would continue as first minister until a successor has been elected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inspiring Innovation and Driving Entrepreneurship: MIT Art, Design and Technology University's Mentor-Mentee Connection

Inspiring Innovation and Driving Entrepreneurship: MIT Art, Design and Techn...

 India
2
Indian Aluminum Industry Embarks on Ambitious Transformation, Aiming for Net-Zero Emissions with Rs 2.2 Lakh Crore Investment

Indian Aluminum Industry Embarks on Ambitious Transformation, Aiming for Net...

 India
3
University of New Haven's New President Embarks on India Visit to Enhance Partnerships and Foster Innovation

University of New Haven's New President Embarks on India Visit to Enhance Pa...

 United States
4
Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024