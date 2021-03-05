Taiwan urges China to begin 'benign' interactions with it

Taiwan urges China to begin 'benign' interactions with itReuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:36 IST
Taiwan's government on Friday urged China to begin "benign" interactions with it to gradually resolve disagreements through communication, after China's premier said they would deter activities seeking the Chinese-claimed island's independence.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said the government would continue to resolutely defend its sovereignty and Taiwan's democracy and freedom, and that healthy and orderly exchanges were better than "enforced" pressure on the island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
