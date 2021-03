BRIEF-Recovery Trial Closes Recruitment To Colchicine Treatment For Patients Hospitalised With COVID-19 - Trial Website

March 5 (Reuters) -

* RECOVERY TRIAL CLOSES RECRUITMENT TO COLCHICINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS HOSPITALISED WITH COVID-19 - TRIAL WEBSITE

Advertisement

* TO DATE NO CONVINCING EVIDENCE OF EFFECT OF COLCHICINE ON CLINICAL OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL WITH COVID-19 - RECOVERY TRIAL WEBSITE Source text: (https://bit.ly/30i9a0t)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)