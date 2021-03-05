Russia will soon publish retaliatory stop list of U.S. сitizens - TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia will soon publish retaliatory stop list of U.S. сitizens - TASS cites foreign ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:39 IST
Moscow will soon publish a list of U.S. citizens it will take measures against in response to sanctions imposed on Russians over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the TASS news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Friday.
The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union but said it would take reciprocal measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
