Saudi-led coalition says it downed four drones fired by Houthis towards Khamis Mushait
The Houthis fired the intercepted drones towards Khamis Mushait near the Yemen border in attacks at dawn and during the morning, the coalition said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:45 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said it had destroyed four explosive drones fired towards the kingdom on Friday, with the Houthis claiming to have launched an attack into southern Saudi Arabia at dawn.
The Iran-aligned Houthis have recently stepped up the cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities, mostly targeting the southern part of the country. The coalition says it intercepts most attacks. The Houthis fired the intercepted drones towards Khamis Mushait near the Yemen border in attacks at dawn and during the morning, the coalition said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA. Four drones were intercepted and destroyed.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a Twitter post that three drones had been fired and hit Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base, in the Khamis Mushait area. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces on Thursday said they fired a missile and hit a Saudi Aramco facility in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, but there has been no confirmation from Saudi authorities.
The United States and United Nations have renewed peace efforts as fighting has also intensified in Yemen's gas-rich Marib region. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on two Houthi military leaders.
The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis deny being puppets of Tehran and say they are fighting a corrupt system.
