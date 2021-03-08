Left Menu

Non-structural measures should be given priority for flood management: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:25 IST
Non-structural measures should be given priority for flood management: Report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Niti Aayog report has suggested effective and long-lasting strategies for flood control and management that involve structural and non-structural measures along with the use of modern technologies.

The report stressed adopting less expensive non-structural measures like flood forecasting, flood plain zoning, floodproofing to accommodate high spat of water in the majority of the places.

The report of the committee constituted for Formulation of Strategy for Flood Management Works in Entire Country and River Management Activities and Works Related to Border Areas (2021–26) further said the room of the river should be provided by taking up the measures like creating wetlands, lakes and check dams.

The committee, headed by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, also proposed the National Water Model for India which can be built with the help of some scalable models. The committee is of the view to provide priority to non-structural measures to mitigate the floods and shall go for the long-term and medium-term structural measures when and where those are unavoidable. ''In the majority of the places, less expensive non-structural measures like flood forecasting, flood plain zoning, floodproofing, etc should be adopted to accommodate high spat of water,'' the report said.

It also stressed the use of advanced technology like artificial intelligence, satellites, remote sensing, and GIS for flood forecasting and warning systems. ''The committee has also proposed to extend the Flood Management and Border Area Programme (FMBAP) for the period of 2021-26, co-terminus with the period of 15th Finance Commission with the provision of inclusion of new projects for funding under the scheme,'' the report said.

According to the report, some changes like revisions in monetary limits for appraisal of flood control schemes, etc have been suggested in the scheme for its successful implementation. ''The committee has also advocated the formation of Flood Management Plans which can also help in rescue and relief works during and after the floods'' it said.

The report also pitched for the policy to provide flood cushion in the existing dams to accommodate peak time flood so that the tragedy like Kerala floods doesn't repeat itself.

It also pointed out that the construction of embankments/levees should be taken up as the medium-term measures to protect the railway lines, national highways, valuable assets, or international boundary.

Noting that the long-term structural measures like dams, reservoirs, detention basins, etc have been used in few cases, the report said the long-term measures should be taken up in the cases where there is a compulsion for protection of the larger area, population, or assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PCB planning to send 30-member squad for twin tours of SA and Zimbabwe

The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to send a squad of 30 players for the twin tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe as a safety measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.According to a well-informed source the board will also be sending the...

BJP names AP Abdullakutty as its candidate for Malappuram seat in Lok Sabha by-poll

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Monday named its National Vice President AP Abdullakutty as the candidate for by-poll to Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora had on Sunday said that the Malappuram L...

President agrees on resignation of Adv Moipone Noko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to a request by the North West Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Moipone Noko, to resign from the National Prosecuting Authority NPA with effect from 1 March 2021.In November 2020, National Direc...

The IMC Ladies' Wing honours and celebrates womanhood this March with a series of powerful events and speakers

MUMBAI, India, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- Indias premier business and professional womens organization, the Ladies Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates and honours womanhood in the most contemporary and relevant way thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021