Delhi govt presents 'Outcome Budget'; education, health departments top performers

Delhi govt presents 'Outcome Budget'; education, health departments top performersPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:28 IST
The Delhi government's 'Outcome Budget' for 2020-21 was presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, showing education, health, PWD and environment departments as top performers.
The year 2020-21 started in the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic and a strict lockdown that led to shortfall of revenue which affected the progress and achievements of targets set in the Outcome Budget 2020-21, Sisodia said after presenting it in the Delhi Assembly.
The Outcome Budget for 2020-21 covered 2,113 indicators of 595 schemes of major government departments.
The performance report of the Budget showed that 84 per cent of education indicators were 'on track', meaning over 75 per cent target had been achieved.
Other top performing departments were health (80 per cent), environment (79 per cent), power( 75 per cent), PWD (73 per cent) among others.
The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 by the AAP government as a tool linking the Budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Outcome Budget 2020-21
- Budget
- Delhi Assembly
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
- Sisodia
ALSO READ
Budget is about govt role as facilitator, pvt sector as key driver of growth: FM
Budget: 'Govt is facilitator, pvt sector driver of growth'
Budget 2021: Govt is facilitator, private sector driver of growth, says Sitharaman
Budget session of MP Assembly to begin from Monday
Chhattisgarh Assembly budget session to begin on Monday