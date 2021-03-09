Left Menu

Bolsonaro says doubts Brazilians want Lula running for presidency in 2022

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-03-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 02:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he did not think Brazilians wanted a candidate like former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva running for the presidency in 2022.

Bolsonaro, speaking to reporters in Brasilia, also said he hoped the Supreme Court bench would reverse a justice's decision to annul the leftist former president's convictions which allows him to seek elected office again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

