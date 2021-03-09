Bolsonaro says doubts Brazilians want Lula running for presidency in 2022

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he did not think Brazilians wanted a candidate like former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva running for the presidency in 2022.

Bolsonaro, speaking to reporters in Brasilia, also said he hoped the Supreme Court bench would reverse a justice's decision to annul the leftist former president's convictions which allows him to seek elected office again.

