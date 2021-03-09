U.S. revokes sanctions waiver for Israeli mining magnate Gertler

U.S. revokes sanctions waiver for Israeli mining magnate GertlerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 03:43 IST
The United States on Monday revoked a sanctions waiver for Israeli mining magnate Dan Gertler that was issued in the last days of the Trump administration, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
"The license previously granted to Mr. Gertler is inconsistent with America’s strong foreign policy interests in combating corruption around the world, specifically including U.S. efforts to counter corruption and promote stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo," Treasury said in a statement.
