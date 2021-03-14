Myanmar police officer killed in protests - state television

One Myanmar police officer was killed and three were wounded during protests on Sunday, state television MRTV said. MRTV said the police were wounded in Bago, central Myanmar. It accused protesters of throwing rocks and using catapults and said it was also trying to verify whether they used guns. It said Lieutenant Kyaw Naing Oo died of a chest wound.

Until today, the army had said only one police officer had died of injuries from the protests. More than 80 protesters have been killed by security forces.

