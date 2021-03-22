Left Menu

Philippines protests "threatening presence" of Chinese vessels in disputed waters

Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Sunday the presence of militia boats in Whitsun Reef was a "clear provocative action of militarising the area" and urged China to recall the vessels violating the country's maritime rights. An international tribunal invalidated China's claim to 90% of the South China Sea in 2016, but Beijing does not recognise the ruling and has built islands in the disputed waters equipped with radar, missiles batteries and hangers for fighter jets.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:00 IST
Philippines protests "threatening presence" of Chinese vessels in disputed waters
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines complained to China on Monday about what it described as the "swarming and threatening presence" of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea and demanded they be withdrawn from the area. Philippine officials on Sunday reported about 220 vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, were seen anchored at the Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, on March 7.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said on Monday the boats spotted in Whitsun Reef were fishing vessels and were taking shelter due to rough sea conditions. "The continued deployment, lingering presence and activities of Chinese vessels infringe upon Philippine sovereignty," the Philippine foreign ministry said in a diplomatic protest.

"Their swarming and threatening presence creates an atmosphere of instability and is a blatant disregard of the commitment of China to promote peace and stability in the region," it said. The Chinese Embassy in Manila rejected the accusations.

"There is no Chinese maritime militia as alleged. Any speculation as such helps nothing but causes unnecessary irritation," it said in a statement. Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Sunday the presence of militia boats in Whitsun Reef was a "clear provocative action of militarising the area" and urged China to recall the vessels violating the country's maritime rights.

An international tribunal invalidated China's claim to 90% of the South China Sea in 2016, but Beijing does not recognise the ruling and has built islands in the disputed waters equipped with radar, missiles batteries and hangers for fighter jets. Jay Batongbacal, an expert on the South China Sea at the University of the Philippines, said President Rodrigo Duterte's "friendship policy" to move away from Washington and align more closely with China was to blame for the incursions.

"Whatever opportunities there were for us to slow them down or stop them they have been lost," Batongbacal said. China claims almost all of the energy-rich South China Sea, which is also a major trade route. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan have overlapping claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors in Hungary urge volunteers to join overwhelmed COVID-19 wards

An appeal went out on Monday for volunteers to join hospital staff treating coronavirus patients in northwestern Hungary, as doctors said COVID-19 wards were overwhelmed, with the pressure only set to mount during the next few weeks. New in...

Will open in IPL to understand role as opener and open slot for someone like Surya, says Kohli

Virat Kohli on Monday said that if Suryakumar Yadav continues to bat in the manner he is doing right now, then the Indian skipper would be willing to play any kind of role that the team needs him to. On Saturday, India defeated England in t...

Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for sale

A private company in Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of Chinas CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the companys local partner told Reuters on Monday. Pakistan, one of the first countries ...

Parliament passes insurance amendment bill to raise FDI limit to 74 pc

The Parliament on Monday approved a Bill to increase Foreign Direct Investment FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49 percent to 74 percent with the Lok Sabha passing the proposed law by a voice vote.The Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021