Russia says U.S. sanctions could target aviation sector, affect contracts - Ifax

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday that the United States could target Russia's aviation sector with sanctions leading to existing contracts being broken, the Interfax news agency reported.

Washington is expected to impose sanctions against Russia in coming days that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)