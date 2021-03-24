Russia says U.S. sanctions could target aviation sector, affect contracts - Ifax

Russia says U.S. sanctions could target aviation sector, affect contracts - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:42 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday that the United States could target Russia's aviation sector with sanctions leading to existing contracts being broken, the Interfax news agency reported.
Washington is expected to impose sanctions against Russia in coming days that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt.
