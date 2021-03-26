Left Menu

NCAP: Knowledge partners, institutes roped in to implement plans to curb air pollution in cities

The Union Environment Ministry on Friday roped in 82 knowledge partners and institutes of repute for the implementation of city-specific action plans to curb air pollution in 132 identified cities under the National Clean Air Programme NCAP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:54 IST
NCAP: Knowledge partners, institutes roped in to implement plans to curb air pollution in cities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Union Environment Ministry on Friday roped in 82 knowledge partners and institutes of repute for the implementation of 'city-specific action plans' to curb air pollution in 132 identified cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). An MoU was signed between representatives of state pollution control boards, urban local bodies and the institutes of repute in this regard in the presence of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. A National Knowledge Network comprising leading air quality specialists has also been constituted as a technical advisory group to support activities under the NCAP and guide local institutes of repute (IoRs) in conducting air quality researches, the ministry said. The NCAP is a long-term, time-bound, national-level strategy to tackle air pollution problem across the country in a comprehensive manner with targets to achieve 20 percent to 30 percent reduction in particulate matter concentrations by 2024 (with 2017 as base year). ''City-specific action plans have been prepared to control air pollution sources through multi-dimensional actions by bringing several implementation agencies together,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Expansion of ambient air quality network, source apportionment studies, public awareness, grievance redressal mechanism and sector specific action points are part of these action plans, it said. On the occasion, Javadekar stressed the need for everyone to work together to make India pollution-free and said "there should be no politics in it".

He also urged states to quickly procure e-buses for public transport sanctioned under the FAME Scheme. "Only 600 buses have been procured and are operational despite allocation of funds for 6000 e-buses to different cities across the country," the minister said. Javadekar said he has written to chief ministers that if any city fails to utilise the funds sanctioned for procurement of e-buses, the allocation will go to other cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andre Agassi-led edtech Square Panda to invest USD 50 mn in India over 3 yrs

Tennis legend Andre Agassi-led education technology firm Square Panda will invest USD 50 million in India over a period of three years to strengthen early child education for 5 million primary school children.The company has already rolled ...

Guj: 8 farm group leaders held for COVID-19 norm violations

Eight farm group leaders were held on Friday for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms while addressing a press conference in a restaurant in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said.Among those held by Chandkheda police was Bharatiya Kisan Union gene...

Turkish medics call for tougher measures as COVID-19 surges

Turkeys top medical group called on the government on Friday to reverse course and tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid a surge in infections including curbs on social mobility and contact. Daily infections and deaths have spiked over the pas...

Delhi Fire: 2 cops climb three floors of building to rescue people from burning house

Two Delhi Police personnel on Friday morning climbed up the iron grill of a burning three-storey building in Greater Kailash-1 to help calm down three trapped members of a family who were later rescued, police said. The personnel were hangi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021