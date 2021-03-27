Left Menu

House burgled, gold ornaments stolen in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:21 IST
A gang of theives broke into a house in a remote area in Malali Narlapadavu here and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh, police sources said on Saturday.

The house owner and his wife had gone out when the theft took place during the day.

The crime came to light when they returned home on Friday evening.

The thieves had gained entry into the house from the rear side and broke the bolt of the door with an iron blade.

They broke open the almirahs and took away the gold ornaments, the sources said.

Police suspect that someone familiar with the locality is behind the theft and that more than one person was involved in the crime.

A case was registered and fingerprint experts visited the house.

