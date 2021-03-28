Four criminals held in separate operations in Jammu

Four alleged criminals were arrested in two separate operations on the outskirts of Jammu, police said on Sunday.

Sachin, Yogeshwar Singh and Karan Menia were arrested from Bishnah area following a tip-off this morning, a police official said.

A few sharp-edged weapons were seized from them, he said.

All three of them have been booked under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway, he added.

In the second operation, another criminal, Mohd Mureed, was arrested from Kahnachak area of Jammu, the police official said.

A resident of Jhiri, Mureed is a notorious bovine smuggler and wanted for many offences including attempt to murder and theft. Six cases are already registered against him at different police stations, he said.

