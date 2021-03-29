UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world - FT

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world - FTReuters | New York | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 09:50 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense problems of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
"The response to Covid and to the financial aspects [of the crisis] has been fragmented, and geopolitical divides are not helping," Guterres told the FT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
