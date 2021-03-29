Navi Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh

A Nigerian national was held in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai allegedly with 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh in the illicit market, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said on Monday.

Kenneth Ezi was arrested on Sunday after the NCB received a tip-off, he added.

Ezi has been booked under the NDPS Act, the official said, adding that the agency had registered four drug cases in a span of 24 hours.

