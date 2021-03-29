Navi Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh

Navi Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakhPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:18 IST
A Nigerian national was held in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai allegedly with 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh in the illicit market, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said on Monday.
Kenneth Ezi was arrested on Sunday after the NCB received a tip-off, he added.
Ezi has been booked under the NDPS Act, the official said, adding that the agency had registered four drug cases in a span of 24 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Control Bureau
- Kenneth Ezi
- NDPS Act
- Nigerian
- Kharghar
- Narcotics