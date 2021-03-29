Left Menu

Former officer's trial in George Floyd''s death gets underway

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:07 IST
The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death is underway.

The judge briefed the jurors on their duties ahead of opening statements Monday in the case that sparked waves of outrage justice across the U.S. and beyond after bystander video showed Derek Chauvin press his knee to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. Legal experts said they expect prosecutors to play the video to the jury early on to remind jurors of what is at the heart of their case.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said outside the courthouse ahead of opening statements that the trial would be a test of “whether America is going to live up to the Declaration of Independence.”

