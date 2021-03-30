Left Menu

BJP MLA attack case: Farmers end protest in Malout after Punjab police assures evidence-based probe

ANI | Muktsar (Punjab) | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:35 IST
Farmers sitting on dharna in Malout. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A farmers protest -- going on against the registeration of an FIR against some farmers who had attacked BJP MLA Arun Narang in Malout -- concluded on Monday after the police assured them of a proper probe. A Punjab Police official said, "No innocent person will be punished and evidence-based investigation will be done."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arun Narang was surrounded and restrained on March 27 by agitators in the Malout area of Punjab's Muktsar district. As per a police statement, Superintendent of Punjab Police Gurmail Singh also suffered injuries while attempting to rescue Narang from the situation.

"Today BJP MLA Abohar, Arun Narang reached Malout in connection with a party press conference where he was surrounded by some agitators and demonstrators who restrained him. When a police party was trying to take him away from the spot, they started attacking, and during the scuffle, SP HQ Gurmail Singh suffered injuries on head, elbows, and legs," the statement said. An FIR was also filed for the same.

Meanwhile, farmers have been continuing their protest against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at different borders in the national capital. (ANI)

