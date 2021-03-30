Left Menu

Maha: Two elderly COVID-19 patients commit suicide in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:56 IST
Two COVID-19 patients allegedly committed suicide in a little over 12 hours in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a 64-year-old patient hanged himself in his house at around 6:30 am due to immense pain in his stomach after taking oral medication for COVID-19, Senior Inspector Vinod Chaudhary of Ajni police station said.

''He and three of his family members had tested positive for the virus on March 26. He was also suffering from kidney stone. The senior citizen hanged himself at 6:30 am,'' Chaudhary added.

On Monday evening, an 81-year-old COVID-19 patient from the city's Rambagh area allegedly committed suicide in Government Medical College and Hospital here.

He hanged himself in a bathroom from an exhaust fan with an oxygen pipe and his body was found by a sanitation worker some time later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4) Akshay Shinde said.

He was admitted on March 26 after being detected with COVID-19, the DCP added.

