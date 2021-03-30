Rs 46 lakh SBI ATM theft: Cash delivery man, 3 others held

Left Menu

With the help of CCTV footage, we arrested four people and recovered Rs 36.69 lakh from them, the SP said.He identified the arrested persons as Nitin Dhanji Choudhary, Naresh Bhau More, Ramesh Tukaram Choudhari and Suresh Tukaram Choudhari.Our probe found Ramesh had used some of the money to repay a Rs 2 lakh bank loan, Nitin had spent Rs 1,10 lakh on repairing his motorcycle and car. Efforts are on to recover the rest of the loot, Deshmane said.

The arrest of four persons has solved the theft of Rs 46 lakh from an SBI ATM in Murbad in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The theft took place on March 24 and a probe had revealed that the ATM machine had not been tampered with, said Thane Rural Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane.

''Working on this lead and technical inputs, we zeroed in on a person who was working with a cash management firm entrusted with refilling the ATM. With the help of CCTV footage, we arrested four people and recovered Rs 36.69 lakh from them,'' the SP said.

He identified the arrested persons as Nitin Dhanji Choudhary, Naresh Bhau More, Ramesh Tukaram Choudhari and Suresh Tukaram Choudhari.

''Our probe found Ramesh had used some of the money to repay a Rs 2 lakh bank loan, Nitin had spent Rs 1,10 lakh on repairing his motorcycle and car. Efforts are on to recover the rest of the loot,'' Deshmane said.

