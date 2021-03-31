Left Menu

Texas Senate approves abortion restrictions, bills move to house

The Texas state Senate passed six laws intended to restrict abortion on Tuesday, including one that, if approved by lawmakers in the lower chamber and signed by the governor, would prohibit the procedure once a fetal heartbeat was detected. The half-dozen bills mark the latest effort by right-leaning state legislatures to roll back abortion rights since former President Donald Trump's three appointments to the Supreme Court gave conservatives a 6-3 majority.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 05:08 IST
Texas Senate approves abortion restrictions, bills move to house

The Texas state Senate passed six laws intended to restrict abortion on Tuesday, including one that, if approved by lawmakers in the lower chamber and signed by the governor, would prohibit the procedure once a fetal heartbeat was detected.

The half-dozen bills mark the latest effort by right-leaning state legislatures to roll back abortion rights since former President Donald Trump's three appointments to the Supreme Court gave conservatives a 6-3 majority. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in February signed a law outlawing abortion once a fetal heartbeat was detected. Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, quickly sued to have it overturned.

The Republican-led Montana legislature has passed several measures limiting access to abortion and have asked voters to approve another that would essentially outlaw voluntary termination of a pregnancy. In Texas, where abortion is already illegal past 20 weeks gestation, one of the six bills approved on Tuesday would, like South Carolina's law, ban the procedure once a fetal heartbeat was detected.

A second measure, written by Republican State Sen. Angela Paxton, would ban most abortions in Texas if the Supreme Court overturns its 1973 ruling that the procedure is protected by the U.S. Constitution. "The life of the mother is incredibly important, as is the life of the unborn child. It's a difficult situation," Paxton said, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

A fetus that is viable outside the womb, at around 24 weeks into the pregnancy, is widely considered the threshold at which abortion can be prohibited in the United States, where the issue remains deeply divisive. The Texas state Senate on Tuesday also voted to prohibit the use of abortion pills after seven weeks of gestation and to mandate that doctors make counseling available to women who are seeking to terminate their pregnancy.

Lawmakers also banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy when a severe abnormality has been detected in the growing fetus. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 local infections

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on March 30, up from eight a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that six of the new cases were local infections repo...

GRAPHIC-Markets in Q1: Riding a tiger and waking some bears

A new U.S. president with 1.9 trillion to spend, amateur traders taking on seasoned hedge funds, hot oil, digital art selling for tens of millions of dollars and grizzly bears in the bond markets. It has been an eventful start to 2021. A ye...

Brazil to spend extra $1 bln to fight pandemic as daily COVID-19 deaths hit record

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed an executive order to disburse 5.3 billion reais 918.08 million in new loans to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country hit a record tally of 3,780 deaths in the past day. Brazil curren...

Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies -Washington Post

G. Gordon Liddy, a brash former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the 1972 Watergate break-in, a crime that began the unraveling of Richard Nixons presidency, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, the Washington Post reported. Liddy, who parlaye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021