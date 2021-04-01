Left Menu

Indian-American pleads guilty to defrauding elderly people

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 07:19 IST
Indian-American pleads guilty to defrauding elderly people

An Indian-American from California has pleaded guilty to the charges of defrauding elderly people.

Anuj Mahendrabhai Patel, 31, allegedly helped collect more than USD 500,000 in cash, conned out of elderly victims by other co-conspirators pretending to be federal agents threatening them with arrest on bogus warrants.

Patel admitted on Wednesday that the scheme involved at least 10 victims, many of whom he knew were vulnerable people.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 28 and Patel may face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

From April 2019-March 2020, Patel participated in an international conspiracy that deceived elderly victims out of their money, according to his plea agreement.

Other members of the conspiracy, some of whom are believed to be in India, telephoned victims and pretended to be government employees or law enforcement officers.

Using several false pretenses, including phony badge numbers and using spoofed government telephone numbers, the co-conspirators convinced the victims, most of whom were elderly, that their identities or assets were in trouble, the Department of Justice said.

Some victims were told that their Social Security numbers had been linked to crimes and that there were warrants issued by courts authorising the victims’ arrests.

The co-conspirators told the victims that to clear the warrants, they should withdraw their savings and send cash by mail to other members of the scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

The victims were ordered to send the parcels through shipping companies that allowed parcel recipients to pick up parcel so long as the recipients had identification matching the names listed on the parcel as the addressees.

The addresses the defendants gave primarily were at locations in Riverside County, but also in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Patel admitted that he used tracking numbers to monitor the victims' parcels, and communicated with couriers -- Elmer Miranda Barrios, 36, and William Margarito Barrios, 36, who used fraudulent identification documents matching the names listed on the parcels as addresses.

Patel also admitted to receiving or intending to receive 18 packages sent by the victims. PTI LKJ HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese city on border with Myanmar reports more COVID cases

Health authorities in Chinas southwestern Yunnan province on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 cases in Ruili amid efforts to contain a fresh outbreak in the city bordering Myanmar.Home quarantine, restrictions on exiting the city, and mas...

TMC worker stabbed to death in Bengal's Keshpur, 7 arrested

A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in West Bengals Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday, hours before polling started in the area, police said.Uttam Dolui, 48, was at a local club in Hariharpur i...

Indian envoy, Alabama guv discuss expanding economic partnership

Indias top diplomat held a virtual meeting with Alabama Governor during which they discussed expanding the economic and commercial partnership with India.Wonderful interaction with Governor Kay Ivey on the opportunities to expand Indias par...

Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak.Queensland Premier An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021