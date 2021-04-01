New Mexico Legislature OK's legal recreational marijuana
New Mexicos Legislature has approved the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in a bill that the governor plans to sign, extending the legal cannabis market across the American Southwest.The state House concurred with Senate amendments Wednesday to provide the Legislatures final approval.PTI | Santafe | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:03 IST
New Mexico's Legislature has approved the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in a bill that the governor plans to sign, extending the legal cannabis market across the American Southwest.
The state House concurred with Senate amendments Wednesday to provide the Legislature's final approval. A companion bill would automatically erase some past marijuana convictions and reconsider criminal sentences for about 100 prisoners.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special legislation this week to push for legalization of marijuana in efforts to spur employment and a stable new source of state income. She is expected to sign the package of bills.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Mexico's
- Legislature
- Michelle Lujan Grisham
- American
- House
- Senate
- Southwest
- marijuana
ALSO READ
Democratic-controlled U.S. House to vote Thursday on citizenship path for 'Dreamers'
Indian-American businesswoman attends round table with VP Harris
U.S. House approves small business Paycheck Protection Program extension to May 31
Trump to decide on whether to make another White House run after 2022 midterms
White House sets low expectations for China talks in Alaska