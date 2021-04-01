Left Menu

UP Minister Brajesh Pathak receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:11 IST
UP Minister Brajesh Pathak receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
UP Minister Brajesh Pathak receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Tuesday announced that from April 1 all people above 45 years will be eligible for vaccination. According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 crore today, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. According to the health ministry, a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses have been given so far.

India started COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

Britains opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the British instinct could be against such documents...

European stocks enter new quarter with small gains, chipmakers rally

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with small gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan eclipsed concerns of another COVID-19 wave with France imposing a third national lockdown.The pan-European STOXX...

Jan 26 violence case: Delhi court to hear Deep Sidhu's bail plea on Apr 8

A Delhi court will hear the bail plea of Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of January 26 tractor rally violence, on April 8. On Wednesday, the Tis Hazari court had adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by Sid...

Assam polls between Cong-AIUDF's maha jhooth and NDA's maha vikas: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Congress and said that the ongoing Assam Assembly election is a battle between the Congress-AIUDF grand alliances maha jhooth great lies and National Democratic Alliances NDA maha vikas great...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021