UP: Missing man found dead

A 30-year-old man who was missing for a day was found dead here, police said on Thursday. The body of Ankit Sharma was found with a slit throat on Wednesday, the police said, adding that those responsible have not been identified yet. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, Station House Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)