UP: Missing man found dead
A 30-year-old man who was missing for a day was found dead here, police said on Thursday. The body of Ankit Sharma was found with a slit throat on Wednesday, the police said, adding that those responsible have not been identified yet.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:01 IST
A 30-year-old man who was missing for a day was found dead here, police said on Thursday. The body of Ankit Sharma was found with a slit throat on Wednesday, the police said, adding that those responsible have not been identified yet. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, Station House Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Station House
- Sanjiv Kumar
- Ankit Sharma