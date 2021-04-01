Left Menu

UP: Missing man found dead

A 30-year-old man who was missing for a day was found dead here, police said on Thursday. The body of Ankit Sharma was found with a slit throat on Wednesday, the police said, adding that those responsible have not been identified yet.

UP: Missing man found dead

A 30-year-old man who was missing for a day was found dead here, police said on Thursday. The body of Ankit Sharma was found with a slit throat on Wednesday, the police said, adding that those responsible have not been identified yet. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, Station House Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

