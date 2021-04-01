Left Menu

Hong Kong says will resume BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on April 5

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-04-2021
Hong Kong says will resume BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on April 5
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong authorities said on Thursday they would resume the use of a COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech next Monday after abruptly halting inoculations 9 days ago due to defective packaging.

The announcement comes as the city's government tries to convince residents in the Chinese special administrative region to get vaccinated after a sluggish take-up due to dwindling confidence in China's Sinovac vaccine and fears of adverse reactions.

