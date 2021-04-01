3 of family killed as house collapses amid thunderstorm in Cachar

A 35-year-old woman, her daughter and son were killed in Assam's Cachar district as their house collapsed during heavy rain and thunderstorm, police said on Thursday.

Ayesa Begum, her two-month-old daughter Khusi Begum and eight-year-old son Amin Laskar died as their house in Tilagram in Sonai police station area collapsed due to the overnight thunderstorm and rains, they said.

Three other family members were also injured and they were admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Local MLA Aminul Haque Laskar, the state assembly's deputy speaker, visited the spot and also spoke to the doctors at the hospital for ensuring proper treatment.

