UP hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 6; 2 more policemen suspended

With two more deaths, the toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Uttar Pradeshs Udaypur area rose to six on Thursday, police said. Earlier, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar suspended Station House Officer Udaypur Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:55 IST
With two more deaths, the toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Udaypur area rose to six on Thursday, police said. Ram Pal Saroj (50) and Ram Milan Kori (35) died on Thursday during treatment, they said. The police said a sub inspector and a constable were suspended for alleged laxity in checking the sale of illicit liquor. Earlier, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar suspended Station House Officer (Udaypur) Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. Dilip Kori (48), his brother Pradeep Kori (35), maternal uncle Siddhanath (65) and Ram Kumar Prajapati (35) died after consuming liquor on Tuesday.

Three of the deceased were from the same family and were residents of Katariya village. The fourth was from Aahar Bihar village. Five people, including main accused Dabbu Singh, were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

