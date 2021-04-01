South Korea proposes co-hosting 2032 Olympics with North Korea - Seoul authorities

South Korea proposes co-hosting 2032 Olympics with North Korea - Seoul authoritiesReuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:57 IST
South Korean capital Seoul said on Thursday that it has sent a proposal for co-hosting the 2032 Olympics with the North's Pyongyang to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in an effort to keep its hopes alive despite Brisbane being the frontrunner. The IOC has already picked the Australian city as the preferred partner for hosting the Games.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue a joint Olympics bid at a summit in Pyongyang in 2018. But relations have soured since 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
